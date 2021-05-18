COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts ending but will cities follow?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new target date for ending all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts is two months ahead of schedule, but not every city and town will follow the new guidelines.

Massachusetts is lifting the remaining COVID-19 restrictions Memorial Day weekend but it’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether masks should still be worn and how many restrictions will be lifted. Going without a mask and lifting restrictions will depend on where you live or where you’re visiting, but most cities and towns agree with Governor Charlie Baker.

Holyoke has had a mask mandate in place since last year and although most restrictions will be lifted on May 29, some will stay in place in order to help keep everyone safe.

Governor Charlie Baker first advised residents to wear a face covering in public when social distancing was not possible on April 10 of last year, 10 days ahead of what public officials officials expected to be the peak of the initial COVID-19 surge. The advisory became a mandate on May 1, 2020.

The City of Springfield is planning to lift most of its restrictions. The administration is able to take these steps to reopen the Commonwealth’s economy because Massachusetts is on track to meet the goal set in December to fully vaccinate over 4 million individuals by the first week of June.

Boston is following Governor Baker’s announcement, all restrictions there will be lifted next weekend.