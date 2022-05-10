AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is participating in sending sewage data to be tested for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company called BioBot began daily testing on April 23 at the Amherst Wastewater Treatment Plant, including Amherst College, Hampshire College and UMass Amherst to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases specific to Amherst. Samples will be collected three times to indicate if an outbreak is occurring by showing signs of increased virus activity.

The latest sample dated May 4th indicates on the report from BioBot a slight variation of the Hampshire County report compared to the Town of Amherst, and a rise in the coronavirus concentration.

As of Tuesday, there are 297 cases of COVID-19 in Amherst, and 8,796 total cases. There are 89% fully vaccinated residents.

Rapid antigen testing is available at the Bangs Community Center located at 70 Boltwood Walk Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment is necessary. Vaccines are also available at the same location every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.