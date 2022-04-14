GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is participating in sending sewage data to be tested for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company called BioBot began daily testing on Tuesday at the Water Pollution Control Facility to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases specific to Greenfield. The report will indicate an outbreak by showing signs of increased virus activity.

“Monitoring our wastewater gives us another data point to track COVID-19 in Greenfield,” said Public Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “This sampling helps provide a more complete picture of coronavirus activity, because many people are doing at-home tests and the results are never reported. We can also track other communicable diseases, such as norovirus and salmonella.”

BioBot located in Cambridge has not yet released its report for the City of Greenfield.

South Hadley officials reported Tuesday, there are 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 212 people who have come in direct contact with someone who has tested positive, nine probable cases who are likely to have the virus but are waiting test results or have been quarantined, 3 suspected people who have showed signs of the virus and a total of 25 deaths.

As of Thursday, there are 56 cases of COVID-19 in Greenfield within the last 7 days, and 3,565 total cases

Cumulative Cases in April 2022: 63

Cumulative Cases in March 2022: 103

Cumulative Cases in February 2022: 236

Cumulative Cases in January 2022: 1416

Rapid antigen testing is available at the Greenfield Health Department located at 20 Sanderson Street on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., no appointment is necessary. Testing is not available on April 18th, 20th, 22nd and 29th.