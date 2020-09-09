COVID-19 sewage testing in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley is participating in sending sewage data to be tested for signs of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company called BioBot released their findings from samples collected on August 19. Biobot analyzed the wastewater to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases specific to South Hadley.

The report of sewage sampling was released on August 21 and indicated 400 new COVID-19 cases.

South Hadley Sewage Sample Report

2020 September South Hadley Division of Water Pollution ControlDownload

BioBot will release its reports to the Town of South Hadley monthly.

South Hadley officials reported Tuesday, there are 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 212 people who have come in direct contact with someone who has tested positive, nine probable cases who are likely to have the virus but are waiting test results or have been quarantined, 3 suspected people who have showed signs of the virus and a total of 25 deaths.

