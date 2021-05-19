COVID-19 shots well below average in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts providers reported giving 41,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, more than 20 percent less than the seven-day average of more than 53,000 doses administered each day.

The Department of Public Health said 15,260 of the doses reported as administered Monday were first doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, 24,762 were second and final doses of the two dual-shot vaccines, and 1,102 were of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In total, Massachusetts has administered 7,209,523 doses of the three vaccines and 3,243,160 people here have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.