COVID-19 Surge: More than 5M people vaccinated against coronavirus in Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state released its weekly report on breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Between December 11 and December 18 just under 14k cases of the virus were confirmed in Massachusetts residents with at least two shots of Pfizer and Moderna, or one shot of Johnson and Johnson.

220 of those cases resulted in hospitalization while 85 resulted in death. There are now more than 5 million fully vaccinated people in the state.

Governor Baker outlined a number of policy changes on Tuesday to help slow down the current COVID_19 surge.

Baker announced the return of a state-wide mask advisory, but said he will not bring back a mask mandate leaving it up to cities, towns and private businesses to enforce the recommendation.

Masks are now recommended for everyone while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.