CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are once again rising in China as well as Europe. Locally, number are low. And they are even half what we saw at the beginning of this month, which was already a low number.

Doctor John Torres told NBC News when it comes to these outbreaks in parts of the world, we’re looking at two different stories. For example, China’s lockdown measures have meant their country has not been as exposed to the virus as others. And China’s vaccine is not as effective as the US.

What scientists are watching out for are areas in Europe who have used similar containment efforts like the US who are seeing a rise in cases, like Austria.

Sandy Chessey from Chicopee told 22News, “I think plenty of people have been vaccinated including, you know, I’ve been triple vaxxed. I lost a dear friend to it so it’s real, but I don’t think we can stop living, and I’m a little tired of masks.”

The CDC did confirm this week that it is seeing an increase in COVID cases through waste water testing. That is an early way that they can detect COVID. But that’s only for a third of testing sites in the country.