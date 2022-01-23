COVID-19 Test demand in Springfield

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Just this week Springfield gained a second regional COVID-19 testing site.

It’s been a slow first week at the new COVID-19 regional testing site in Springfield. The site located at Technology Park on Federal Street was predicted to do roughly 1000 tests a day but one week in and the site is falling short.

“We have been so slow, it’s been so dead unfortunately. We’re averaging about 250 to 280 tests a day.” said Alexandra Santos the Site Manager.

This state funded site was intended to provide relief to the Eastfield Mall testing site. Following the holiday, people waited hours at a time to get tested. Because of low testing numbers, the new site in Springfield is now open to walk-ins.

“We just want to open it up and make sure people are not deciding not to come because they can’t register or they’re not computer savvy. So we just want to make sure everyone has access and availability.”

The site also offers QR codes to scan so you can quickly register from your phone.

Shataisja Jones of Chicopee told us, “The process of getting COVID testing was quick and fast and there were no lines.”

For results, PCR tests usually take anywhere between 24 and 48 hours depending on demand.