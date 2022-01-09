COVID-19 test distribution in Russell amid coronavirus concerns

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand for COVID testing remains high across the Pioneer Valley. Many towns have run out of those essential items.

A week into the new year, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise following the holiday surge.

Brett Merritt, a resident from Russell told 22News, “I’m definitely concerned. It’s a concern with everyone I think. Hopefully it will just run it’s course.”

Across the state, long lines at testing sites, and a scarcity of take-home test kits. Russell is one of few Massachusetts communities still with tests available. They were distributed among residents at the town’s police station.

One worker from the Russell Police Department, Alyssa Farnham stated, “This morning when we opened at 9 a.m. we had a line already down the driveway. So it was a crazy beginning.”

The rapid spread of the omicron variant has made people eager to make sure they’re clear of the virus.

“Just for safety reasons. We spend time with my parents and just to take it for peace of mind for us and them,” added Merritt.

To get the test, the town required residency in Russell with a valid ID. And only one test kit, per household. According to the state website, Massachusetts has distributed over 2 million tests kits to roughly 100 communities.