COVID-19 test results for Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced Wednesday that there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center on Mill Street in Springfield.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto told 22News, the 67 people who tested negative that are receiving treatment at the Recovery and Wellness Center come from Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

As of Wednesday, the department has had a total of 13 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 active cases. Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 staff members who previously tested positive but have since recovered and have been cleared to return to work.

“All of the changes we’ve made department-wide since March have been designed to keep our facilities free from infection, and it’s working. We’re proud that after several months and after testing everyone in our care, we only found a dozen cases of COVID-19 out of more than 700 people. We will continue to stay on top of things going forward and continue to provide excellent care for the people in our custody,” Sheriff Cocchi said.

The department also performed testing at Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee where no positive cases were reported, and at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow where 12 inmates tested positive out of the 614 that were tested.

Rizzuto said as of Tuesday no part of any Hampden County Sheriff’s Office facility is under any lockdown protocols.