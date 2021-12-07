COVID-19 test site located at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing and public health service startup, Curative announced Tuesday their plan to open a new testing site at the Holyoke Mall.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Holyoke Mall the rive-thru site is able to administer up to 300 tests per day. The site will offer shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with Holyoke Mall and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy drive-thru testing site. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

“We are so pleased to partner with Curative and provide a location for their testing site,” shared Lynn Gray, Holyoke Mall’s General Manager. “This valuable testing service will benefit our community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide peace of mind when gathering with loved ones during the holiday season.”

On-site registration testing is available and appointments can be made at https://cur.tv/holyoke. Additional information on all of Curative’s offerings can be found online at curative.com.

The testing site is located near the Planet Fitness parking lot at the Holyoke Mall.