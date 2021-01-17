COVID-19 testing continues at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As vaccines continue to be distributed in Massachusetts, COVID-19 cases remain high in the state.

Cars lined up at the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 resting site at the Eastfield Mall on Sunday. According to AMR, the organization is testing more than 1,000 people every day at the location.

The latest COVID-19 reports from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show that 200,000 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are still over 98,000 currently active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Laura Cornwell of West Springfield went to the Eastfield Mall testing site on Sunday to get tested. She waited in line with her mother and told 22News that getting tested was important.

“It’s very important my mothers got her health issues. I have children. So I worry about myself but I am that person who worries about people around me,” Cornwell said.

Patrick Leonardo spokesperson for AMR said that it is possible that fewer people will go get tested for COVID-19 as the vaccine becomes more readily available to the rest of the community.

