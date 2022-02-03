COVID-19 testing at HCC closed Friday due to weather

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing locations in Holyoke are closed Friday.

According to Holyoke City Hall, the sites located at Holyoke Community College and the War Memorial are closed due to inclement weather and will be reopened for its regular scheduled day.

It is advised to call ahead at other locations near you due to weather. Visit: Find a COVID-19 test

The drive-up site at HCC is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk-up site located at 310 Appleton Street is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rain will mix with and transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow from northwest to southeast Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Plan on sleet and snow for the Friday morning commute. The wintry mix will last into Friday afternoon but will taper off too sleet and snow showers. We’ll have lighter sleet/snow accumulations south of the Mass Pike with higher amounts in Franklin and northern Berkshire Counties. It is likely there will be some lingering slush/ice on road surfaces for the Friday evening commute. Highs will be around 30.