HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Thursday, the testing location at Holyoke Community College has moved due to road construction on campus.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Community College, COVID-19 testing will be located in parking lot R. Free PCR tests will be offered through Curative’s mobile COVID-19 testing trailer seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome however appointments are preferred by reserving a time at cur.tv/hcc.

Testing will be held:

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10 am. to 2 p.m.

The testing site will be closed on July 4th.

The roadwork is scheduled to be completed by the fall semester.