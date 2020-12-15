COVID-19 testing at UMass open to the public

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing site at UMass Amherst is now open for the general public. Testing is being offered by appointment only at Public Health Promotion Center at the Mullins Center.

The testing is located at the Mullins Center beginning Monday, December 14 which is free and open to the public for anyone 10 years or older. An appointment is required by registering online at the Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC).

Testing is available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing center will be closed December 23, 24, 30, and 31. It will run through January 21 for the general public and shift to students only through March 15.

For more information visit https://www.umass.edu/coronavirus/communitycovidtest .

