COVID-19 testing at West Springfield High School

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sundays during January and February, families can head to West Springfield High School for a COVID-19 test.

Test results at this location become available within 24 to 36 hours. Many say they appreciate the effort being made to protect the public.

“Well, first we understand West Springfield has done a phenomenal job organizing this testing site. I just wanted to take advantage just so we can make sure we’re not spreading ourselves,” Pam Morales of West Springfield said.

There are COVID-19 testing sites throughout western Massachusetts. For information on other testing sites throughout the state, click here.

