COVID-19 testing available every Sunday for West Springfield residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the West Springfield High School every Sunday in January and February.

The site is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and available for West Springfield residents only. The town is encouraging residents to pre-register using this link.

Test results are available within approximately 24 to 36 hours.

If you are not a West Springfield resident you can visit one of the state’s Stop the Spread locations listed here.