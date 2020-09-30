COVID-19 testing being held at Moxon Apartments in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be COVID-19 testing at Springfield Housing Authority’s Moxon Apartments Wednesday afternoon.
The testing event will be from Noon to 4 p.m. outside at 29 Moxon Street and will feature the Wellness on Wheels team of physicians and other health officials.
Participants will receive education on reducing the spread of COVID-19, and resources to protect participants and family members from the pandemic. Health officials will also be there to answer questions.
The event is a collaboration of Springfield Housing Authority, Baystate Health, and TD Bank.
Participants will be tested on a first-come, first-serve basis.