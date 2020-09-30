COVID-19 testing being held at Moxon Apartments in Springfield Wednesday

Medical personnel prepare a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be COVID-19 testing at Springfield Housing Authority’s Moxon Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

The testing event will be from Noon to 4 p.m. outside at 29 Moxon Street and will feature the Wellness on Wheels team of physicians and other health officials.

Participants will receive education on reducing the spread of COVID-19, and resources to protect participants and family members from the pandemic. Health officials will also be there to answer questions.

The event is a collaboration of Springfield Housing Authority, Baystate Health, and TD Bank.

Participants will be tested on a first-come, first-serve basis.