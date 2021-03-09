COVID-19 testing held at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rebecca johnson school_1554495560065.jpg.jpg

SPRUNGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered to Springfield residents from four neighborhoods Tuesday at Rebecca M. Johnson School.

Testing will be held on the following Tuesdays, March 9, 16, 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rebecca M. Johnson School on 55 Catharine Street in Springfield to residents from the following neighborhoods:

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, free COVID-19 testing is held in conjunction with the City of Springfield, State Representative Bud L. Williams, and AMR testing.

Springfield Rebecca M. Johnson COVID-19 Test Registration

Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are accepted. To cut down on the wait times, residents are encouraged to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today