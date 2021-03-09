COVID-19 testing held at Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield

SPRUNGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered to Springfield residents from four neighborhoods Tuesday at Rebecca M. Johnson School.

Testing will be held on the following Tuesdays, March 9, 16, 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rebecca M. Johnson School on 55 Catharine Street in Springfield to residents from the following neighborhoods:

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, free COVID-19 testing is held in conjunction with the City of Springfield, State Representative Bud L. Williams, and AMR testing.

Springfield Rebecca M. Johnson COVID-19 Test Registration

Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are accepted. To cut down on the wait times, residents are encouraged to make an appointment.