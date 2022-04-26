HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College will start back up again on Wednesday April 27.

Free PCR tests will be offered through Curative’s mobile COVID-19 testing trailer seven days a week. Holyoke Board of Health, Curative, and Holyoke Community College are working together.

Testing will be held:

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10 am. to 2 p.m.

Testing is located in Parking Lot M outside the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation on the main HCC campus at 303 Homestead Ave. Results are generally available in 1-2 days. Walk-ins are welcome.