COVID-19 testing required for UMass students and staff

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst held a demonstration of its COVID-19 testing center Wednesday morning.

UMass Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jeffrey Hescock talked about the university’s testing program and provided a demonstration of how the process works at 10:30 a.m.

UMass Amherst is an asymptomatic testing site. Students who reside on campus, or off-campus students who will be coming to campus for face-to-face classes, internships or work, are required to be tested upon arrival and then twice a week. pic.twitter.com/JlspU13sL3 — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) August 19, 2020

The Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC) at the Mullins Center opened for asymptomatic testing on Monday.

Testing will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday and will also be open on the weekend of August 22 and 23.

According to UMass Amherst, the asymptomatic testing program for COVID-19 is designed to mitigate community spread through early detection of infection. The program includes the following:

For Students

Students who reside on campus, or off-campus students who will be coming to campus for face-to-face classes, internships or work, are required to be tested upon arrival and then twice a week

Students who live off-campus in the Amherst area and are not coming to campus for classes are required to be tested upon arrival or shortly thereafter, and then periodically throughout the semester if local community transmission is identified

To further monitor the off-campus population, as well as students in residence halls, UMass will conduct additional adaptive testing of specific populations as recommended by our epidemiology advisory group

Students will receive an e-mail with specific instructions about how to schedule their tests

Read the Isolation and Quarantine Planning Guide For UMass Students.

For Faculty and Staff