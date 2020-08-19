COVID-19 testing required for UMass students and staff

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst held a demonstration of its COVID-19 testing center Wednesday morning.
UMass Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety Jeffrey Hescock talked about the university’s testing program and provided a demonstration of how the process works at 10:30 a.m.
The Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC) at the Mullins Center opened for asymptomatic testing on Monday.
Testing will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday and will also be open on the weekend of August 22 and 23.
According to UMass Amherst, the asymptomatic testing program for COVID-19 is designed to mitigate community spread through early detection of infection. The program includes the following:
For Students
- Students who reside on campus, or off-campus students who will be coming to campus for face-to-face classes, internships or work, are required to be tested upon arrival and then twice a week
- Students who live off-campus in the Amherst area and are not coming to campus for classes are required to be tested upon arrival or shortly thereafter, and then periodically throughout the semester if local community transmission is identified
- To further monitor the off-campus population, as well as students in residence halls, UMass will conduct additional adaptive testing of specific populations as recommended by our epidemiology advisory group
- Students will receive an e-mail with specific instructions about how to schedule their tests
Read the Isolation and Quarantine Planning Guide For UMass Students.
For Faculty and Staff
- Faculty who are teaching or conducting research on campus will be tested weekly, based on current plans still being finalized
- Staff who regularly work on campus are required to be tested weekly
- The university is currently working with departments across campus to identify individuals who are on-site regularly. As these individuals are identified, they will be communicated with directly and receive specific instructions about when and how to schedule their test
- Some individuals who are providing direct clinical care, such as at University Health Services, as well as clinical nursing faculty will be tested twice a week