SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Medical Response (AMR) COVID-19 testing site in the Eastfield Mall parking lot will be closed Friday and Saturday due to the upcoming cold temperatures.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 6 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees.

Testing will resume at the site on Sunday morning. The drive-through testing site located at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

AMR is also reminding residents of the importance of avoiding hypothermia and frostbite during extremely cold temperatures

“To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, wear several layers of clothing – even indoors,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR Northeast Regional Director. “Layers of clothes provide more insulation than one thick garment. When you’re outdoors, the top layer should resist rain, sleet or snow and have zippers for venting body heat if you become too warm.”

It is suggested by Leonardo to wear a hat, mittens and remove any clothing that gets wet as soon as possible. You should also check on older adults frequently as age and medication may alter the body’s ability to adapt to temperature changes.

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

The arctic cold arrives very early Friday morning, with gusty winds. High temperatures in the teens on Friday may occur Friday morning. The wind will make it feel like the temperature is well below zero much of the day.

The bitterly cold weather will continue Friday night and Saturday with wind chills 20 to 40 degrees below zero at times.

Milder air, with highs in the 40s will return on Sunday.