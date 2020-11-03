COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College is closed Tuesday afternoon

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free testing site offered at Holyoke Community College is closed Tuesday afternoon due to the weather.
According to the City of Holyoke, the testing site is closed due to wind. The forecast for Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, with a windy morning being replaced by a less windy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
The City of Holyoke had to revert back to the state’s Step 1 of Phase 3 due being designated as a high-risk community of COVID-19 for three consecutive three weeks.
The test site will resume normal hours Wednesday. To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.
Holyoke Testing Sites
WALK UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke
A walk-up COVID testing site opened in Holyoke at 323 Appleton St. Testing hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2pm to 6pm.
DRIVE UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke
Free COVID-19 tested at HCC extended to January
A Stop the Spread test has opened at Holyoke Community College.
- The site will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 7am – 11am. Tuesday and Thursday 2pm -7pm.
- Turnaround time for results is typically 4 days or fewer.
- This test site is first come, first serve. There are no appointments. Please do not call the Health Department or Holyoke Community College to make an appointment.
- The test site at Holyoke Community College is a drive-through only test site. Please do not get out of your vehicle. Signage and Campus Police will be readily apparent to help you access the site easily.
- To help speed up the process, please have your information ready. They will ask for your full name, address (you must be a Massachusetts resident), phone number and email address.
- There is no cost for the testing. You do not need a referral, nor do you need to be symptomatic.
- The test style will be the less invasive swab in the lower nostril. The older style that required further insertion of the swab will not be used.
- If you have previously tested positive, DPH and CDC guidelines do not recommend getting retested at this time.
- If you are acutely symptomatic, particularly if you have a high fever, consider scheduling a test with your Primary Care Physician.