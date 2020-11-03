COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College is closed Tuesday afternoon

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free testing site offered at Holyoke Community College is closed Tuesday afternoon due to the weather.

According to the City of Holyoke, the testing site is closed due to wind. The forecast for Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, with a windy morning being replaced by a less windy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

The City of Holyoke had to revert back to the state’s Step 1 of Phase 3 due being designated as a high-risk community of COVID-19 for three consecutive three weeks.

The test site will resume normal hours Wednesday. To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.

WALK UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

A walk-up COVID testing site opened in Holyoke at 323 Appleton St. Testing hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2pm to 6pm.

DRIVE UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

Free COVID-19 tested at HCC extended to January

A Stop the Spread test has opened at Holyoke Community College.