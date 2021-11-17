COVID-19 testing sites in Holyoke holiday closures

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two “Stop the Spread” free COVID testing locations in Holyoke will be closed over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Holyoke Board of Health, the Holyoke locations will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Holyoke Community College testing site will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. They will reopen for testing on Saturday, November 27 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

HCC will continue to remain open through December. Drive-thru testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in parking lot N, near the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation. Testing is available for the following days and hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The War Memorial located at 310 Appleton Street is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 26.

The Stop the Spread site have been open since August of 2020. Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents. No appointments and no referrals are necessary. Turnaround time for results is 1 to 4 days.