COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts

(WWLP/mass.gov) – What you need to know about testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Massachusetts.

Should I be tested?

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms. They will help you decide whether testing is appropriate. For detailed information, visit the CDC’s webpage: Testing for COVID-19.

Massachusetts has a resource that you can use to assess symptoms and find the right care: Check your symptoms for COVID-19 online.

You can also call 2-1-1, a 24-hour state-supported telephone hotline.

Testing sites

If you think you may have symptoms, first call your health care provider. If your clinician thinks you should be tested but they are unable to offer a test at their own health care facility, they will provide a referral and you can be tested at test site near you.

These are not walk-in sites. An appointment is necessary. View the current list: MA COVID-19 Testing Sites (PDF) | (DOC).

Western Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Sites

AFC Urgent Care Springfield

(413) 782-4878

415 Cooley St Unit #3, Springfield, MA 01128

AFC Urgent Care West

(413) 781-0100

18 Union St., West Springfield, MA 01089

Berkshire Medical Center

(413) 447-2000

725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc

(413) 582-2000

30 Locust Street, Northampton, MA 01060

MedExpress Urgent Care

(413) 533-3049

1505 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020

Testing sites for public safety personnel

Mobile testing sites are operating to serve eligible public safety personnel, including police officers, firefighters, EMS and PSAP personnel, correction officers, mortuary service providers, grocery store workers, and state active duty National Guard personnel who perform critical public safety functions.

The mobile testing sites in Foxborough and West Springfield will each perform up to 200 tests per day, seven days per week, with appointments scheduled in advance through a call center at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Testing is performed at no charge.

Learn more details from the testing site announcements in these press releases:

Testing at the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory

On April 2, DPH issued updated guidance for testing of persons with suspect COVID-19 through the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL): COVID-19 PUI Criteria PDF | Doc

Priorities for testing at the SPHL are aimed at identifying places where public health action could be used to slow the transmission of disease and to protect:

The healthcare and critical infrastructure workforces

Residents in congregate settings where transmission occurs easily, especially when individuals at higher risk for severe disease are involved

Mobile Testing at Long Term Care and Assisted Living Residences

The Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Massachusetts National Guard, and the State Public Health Laboratory in conjunction with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is operating a program for Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Residences and Rest Homes (Facilities) to allow for in-facility testing of residents and staff.

Prior to this program, if a resident in a Facility was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they needed to leave their facility to get tested. This exposes them to even greater risk and can overwhelm emergency rooms and clinics.

The Mobile Testing Program allows for safe, onsite, sample collection by trained personnel from the Massachusetts National Guard. Samples collected from residents are transported directly to State Public Health Laboratory, which works with the Broad Institute to prioritize these samples for testing.

Facilities can expect to receive testing results in approximately 2 days from when the samples are collected, which will allow staff to more quickly make the required changes to care that will help to mitigate the spread of the virus.

It is recommended that if there is suspicion of COVID-19 in the building, facilities order tests for their entire building, both residents and employees. Testing of all asymptomatic and symptomatic residents and staff can only occur once to set a baseline. However, the facility may request further testing for symptomatic individuals on an ongoing basis.

For more information, see the Mobile Testing Program Overview. Specimens submitted for testing require the COVID-19 Specimen Submission Form.

Guidance for laboratories

DPH has outlined guidance for clinical laboratories regarding COVID-19, specimen collection, testing, and submission to the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory: COVID-19 Guidance: Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory FAQ PDF | Doc