COVID-19 testing sites to be available in Ludlow, Agawam

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing sites will be made available to western Massachusetts residents ahead of the holidays this week.
The town of Ludlow will hold an outdoor, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for residents. It will be held on Tuesday, December 22 outside the Hampshire County Sheriff Office’s Pre-Release Center, adjacent to the main institution located at 723 Randall Road.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In order to be tested, you must be in line Tuesday by 3 p.m. at the absolute latest.
The city of Agawam will also have a one day testing site at Six Flags New England on Monday, December 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at both locations are free.
