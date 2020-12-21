COVID-19 testing sites to be available in Ludlow, Agawam

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A patient, below left, is tested by medical personnel at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a site in a parking lot, at Cape Cod Community College, in Barnstable, Mass., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of people recover from the virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing sites will be made available to western Massachusetts residents ahead of the holidays this week.

The town of Ludlow will hold an outdoor, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for residents. It will be held on Tuesday, December 22 outside the Hampshire County Sheriff Office’s Pre-Release Center, adjacent to the main institution located at 723 Randall Road.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In order to be tested, you must be in line Tuesday by 3 p.m. at the absolute latest.

The city of Agawam will also have a one day testing site at Six Flags New England on Monday, December 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing at both locations are free.

For other local testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today