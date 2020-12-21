COVID-19 testing sites to be available in Ludlow, Agawam

A patient, below left, is tested by medical personnel at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a site in a parking lot, at Cape Cod Community College, in Barnstable, Mass., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of people recover from the virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing sites will be made available to western Massachusetts residents ahead of the holidays this week.

The town of Ludlow will hold an outdoor, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for residents. It will be held on Tuesday, December 22 outside the Hampshire County Sheriff Office’s Pre-Release Center, adjacent to the main institution located at 723 Randall Road.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In order to be tested, you must be in line Tuesday by 3 p.m. at the absolute latest.

The city of Agawam will also have a one day testing site at Six Flags New England on Monday, December 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing at both locations are free.

