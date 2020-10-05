COVID-19 treatment available in western Massachusetts

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As President Donald Trump continues to recover from COVID-19, he’s been given several treatments to help in his recovery. Some of those drugs are available to patients here locally.

The treatments that President Trump is receiving to fight COVID-19, are also available here in western Massachusetts.

President Donald Trump’s physicians have been giving him several different treatments — including investigational drugs — in the hope of relieving his COVID-19 symptoms and possibly shorten his course of illness.

On Friday, the White House said in a letter that President Trump was treated with an 8-gram dose of a experimental antibody therapy cocktail. The investigational cocktail, has been in clinical trials since June.

President Trump is also being given a five-day course of the antiviral drug remdesivir and dexamethasone. It’s been found to speed recovery in moderately ill patients with pneumonia from COVID-19.

Dr. Sarah Haessler, who is in the medicine division of infectious disease at Baystate Health said these drugs are readily available for its patients.

“We have an ample supply of dexamethasone, oxygen and remdesivir at Baystate incase we need to treat patients with those drugs.”

A study found patients with moderate COVID-19 who received a five-day course of remdesivir were more likely to get better after 11 days compared to those who received standard care alone.

Dr. Haessler is also stressing the importance of getting a flu shot. There may be no vaccine for COVID-19, but there is a vaccine to protect yourself from the flu.

“It’s time to get your flu shot, it’s the best protection we have. The whole idea here is that protecting ourselves is also protecting our community.”

Dr. Haessler said we could be looking at a double epidemic with the flu and COVID-19, especially if you don’t get your flu shot.