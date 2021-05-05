COVID-19 vaccination bus to visit Holyoke Thursday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccination clinic is bringing vaccines to residents in Holyoke, aiming to administer approximately 120 vaccinations per day beginning on Thursday.

The Mobile Vax is led by both Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to reach and vaccinate more people against COVID-19, particularly in black and brown communities and non-English speaking populations. The clinic is being supported by Holyoke Health, which will also administer the vaccines.

Residents interested can attend the clinic on May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Veterans’ Memorial Park located at 536 Dwight Street in Holyoke.

The Latino Equity Fund offers vaccine access to these communities to help overcome vaccine hesitancy through multiple public-private collaborations, including Latinx-owned businesses ASG and DPV Transportation.

The mobile vaccination clinics encourage those seeking vaccination to have an appointment since walk-ins will only be accommodated based on vaccine availability. This clinic is supported by Last Mile Vaccine Delivery a new public and private partnership service that aims to accelerate vaccine distribution.