COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Holyoke Mall Saturday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall is partnering with the Holyoke Board of Health and Behavioral Health Network to offer a free pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday, December 4.

The clinic will be offering the following vaccines:

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters.

Pfizer Pediatric doses

Flu shots

Appointments are preferred but not required. To schedule an appointment visit Color’s website. The vaccine is free and does not require identification or health insurance. People are required to wear masks while attending the clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 on the lower level of the mall, between Planet Fitness and Macy’s.