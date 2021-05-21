COVID-19 vaccination locations in Massachusetts

(WWLP/Mass.gov) – There are different types of COVID-19 vaccination sites, and many ways to find an appointment. Use VaccinesSignup.mass.gov to preregister or VaxFinder.mass.gov to find a location near you.

People age 12 and older who live, work, or study in Massachusetts can get vaccinated against COVID-19. People ages 12-17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. People age 18 and older can get any vaccine. The vaccine is safe and effective. You don’t need an ID or insurance to get it.]

How to get vaccinated

Use VaxFinder.mass.gov to search for appointments

Preregister at VaccineSignUp.mass.gov to be notified when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment at a mass vaccination or regional collaborative location

Massachusetts’ preregistration system makes it easier to request and schedule an appointment. People can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at mass vaccination locations and certain regional collaborative locations only. More locations will continue to be added.

Once you sign up for preregistration, you’ll receive weekly status updates. You can opt out at any time if you find an appointment elsewhere. Once an appointment is available, you’ll be contacted with the opportunity to book the appointment and have 24 hours to accept it.

Vaccination location types

Vaccines are being offered to eligible people at several different types of locations:

Mass vaccination & certain regional collaborative sites

Sites included in preregistration

Some public appointments available on VaxFinder.mass.gov

High volume, large venue sites offer the most appointments

General vaccination sites

Includes health care locations, pharmacies, and grocery stores

Fewer appointments but availability updated daily

Local vaccination sites

May be open only to residents of select and towns

Check the listing to see if the site is restricted

Prepare for your appointment

Do not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment time. If you arrive early, please wait in your car until your appointment time.

Use this guide to prepare for your appointment.

Mass vaccination site accessibility information

If you use public transportation, use the MBTA Trip planner

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. You should make sure you have a second appointment scheduled from the same site, or know how to schedule it, before leaving your first appointment.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is only one dose.

Scheduling a second dose appointment

If you are receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, you must receive both doses. You should schedule your second-dose appointment the same day you receive your first dose. Pfizer: Second shot recommended 21 days after first shot (can be up to 42 days) Moderna: second shot recommended 28 days after the first shot (can be up to 42 days)

You must get the same type of vaccine both times

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose only

If you cannot receive your second dose at the same place where you received your first dose, you have a few options:

Schedule your second dose at a mass vaccination (“MassVax”) location

Choose your site (see below) and call their phone number. You can click on the site’s name to view information on location, parking, and accessibility.

If you got a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, you can go to:

If you got a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you can go to:

Schedule your second dose at a retail pharmacy or a site run by a Local Regional Collaborative

Go to VaxFinder and start a new search: enter your zip code or town name, and under “Filter by site type,” select “Retail Pharmacy” or “Local Board of Health,” or both.

When you’ve chosen a location from your search results, call their displayed number or click their booking link to make an appointment.

IMPORTANT: You must make sure the location offers the same vaccine you received for your first dose. Otherwise, you won’t be able to get the second dose.

You can also call 2-1-1 for help scheduling a second dose if you’re unable to do so on your own.

Map of vaccination sites

