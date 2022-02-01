COVID-19 vaccination rate at Springfield Technical Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced the vaccination rate of the students and staff.

All students and faculty on campus are required to be fully vaccinated and the majority of students and employees at Springfield Technical Community College are in compliance. According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, more than 92 percent of on-campus students are fully vaccinated and less than 8 percent received an approved request for reasonable accommodation, said Darcey Kemp, Vice President of Student Affairs.

There are approximately 700 employees vaccinated, which represents a 97.5 percent compliance rate as of January 18. The faculty and staff had a deadline set for January 3, 2022 to submit documentation of vaccination.

“We want to ensure continued access to higher education for all,” Dr. John B. Cook, president of STCC said. “With this policy in place, anyone on campus – from students to faculty, staff and administrators – will know they are in a welcoming and safe learning environment. STCC is an important anchor in the community. As the only technical community college in Massachusetts, STCC provides a unique hands-on learning experience to prepare students for careers or to transfer to four-year institutions. As we continue to face challenging times, I’m pleased knowing that students and employees are taking the policy seriously and helping our efforts with safety and wellbeing.”