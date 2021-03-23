COVID-19 vaccination site opens at St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first of four Springfield neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination centers is set to open Tuesday morning at St. John’s Congregational Church.

The site will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis for Springfield residents only from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The site’s, located at 45 Hancock Streets, goal is to help get vaccine doses into hard-to-reach communities and to people who may not be able to travel to the state’s mass vaccination sites.

It will be run by the State DPH, City of Springfield, and Americal Medical Response. It’s all in an effort to establish vaccination sites strategically targeting Springfield neighborhoods.

More sites for Springfield residents open this week, with another two in the following weeks:

Thursday: The South End Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Gerena Middle School will run the same hours

Tuesday, March 30: A site will be established in the Mason Square neighborhood

The Raymond A Jordan Senior Center will administer vaccines on April 1

The sites are only for residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine.