COVID-19 vaccinations beginning at 3 local Stop & Shop stores

(WWLP) – People who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are now able to do so at three western Massachusetts Stop & Shop stores.

The Stop & Shop locations in West Springfield, Feeding Hills, and on Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield have been added to the state’s list of COVID-19 vaccination sites. As of Wednesday, all people who are eligible for a vaccine under Phase 1, and live, work, or attend school in Massachusetts, may make an appointment to receive a vaccination at these Stop & Shop locations.

Those eligible under Phase 1 include all health care workers, as well as residents and employees of long-term care facilities, those who live and work in congregate care settings, and first responders (police, fire, EMS).

Stop & Shop will begin offering vaccination appointments on Monday for those eligible at the beginning of Phase 2. This includes adults age 75 and older.

For more information, and a link to register, click here.