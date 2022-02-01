COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could be approved this month

(WWLP) – The Food and Drug Administration could expand the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to children 5 years and younger.

Kids 6 months to 5 years old could get their Covid-19 vaccine by the end of February. Federal regulators want to begin reviewing the data on two doses of the vaccine for this age group while the companies continue to gather data on a potential three-dose regimen.

Pfizer said in December it was testing a third dose of its vaccine in an ongoing trial of young children after it found that the two-dose regimen didn’t generate a strong enough immune response in some children.

“It is safe. It may be as we look at the later data, kids may need a third dose just like we do as adults.”

Omicron accounts for virtually all new Covid cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The variant has led to a dramatic spike in pediatric cases.

Right now the timeline is a little shaky, but the vaccine for kids under 5 could be approved by the end of the month.