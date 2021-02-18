COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals with certain medical conditions

Seen through their kitchen window, Allan and Debbie Cameron contact their grandchildren via the internet Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Debbie, 68, has asthma which makes her one of the people most at risk from the new coronavirus. The Cameron’s now she see their children and grandchildren from the other side of a window or a phone. (AP Photo/Matt York)

BOSTON (Mass.gov/WWLP) – Individuals age 65 and older are eligible beginning February 18. Select vaccination locations will have appointments available beginning Thursday for individuals age 65 or older, individuals 16 or older with 2 or more certain medical conditions, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing.

Eligibility

The CDC has defined the list of conditions that cause individuals to be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Massachusetts has also identified moderate to severe asthma as an eligible medical condition.

Phase 2 groups:

Individuals 16 and older with two or more of certain medical conditions (defined below) are in Group 2 of Phase 2. This group is now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Individuals 16 and older with one of these certain medical conditions are in Group 4 of Phase 2. This group is not yet eligible.

Phase 2 eligible conditions:

Learn more from CDC: COVID-19: People with Certain Medical Conditions

*For this group, this does not include individuals who are immunocompromised due to other conditions, such as blood or bone marrow transplant or HIV **If you are pregnant or breastfeeding and have questions around getting vaccinated, a discussion with your healthcare provider might help you make an informed decision. Learn more about vaccine safety and pregnancy.

How to schedule and prepare for your appointment

You will not need copies of medical records or a note from your doctor or health care provider to confirm you are eligible for these groups.

At this time, individuals 16 and older with two or more of certain medical conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine. Because vaccine supply is very limited, it may take several weeks or more to schedule an appointment.

Individuals age 16-17 should only receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time. Read more about vaccine safety.

When you are eligible:

Step 1: Find a location and book your appointment.

Individuals without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online can call toll free 2-1-1 or (877) 211-6277 for assistance.

Step 2: Learn how to prepare for your appointment and what you need to bring with you.

You will never be asked for a credit card number to make an appointment.