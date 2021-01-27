COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Mental Health Association in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association (MHA) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning according to Kimberley A. Lee, VP Resource Development and Branding for MHA.

The association located at the Resource Center at 147 Magazine Street received the Moderna vaccine on January 27 at 10:00 a.m.

In partnership with Springfield Pharmacy, MHA will offer the vaccine to members of the organization’s direct congregate care staff.

“MHA is currently surveying our direct congregate care staff who work daily and in-person with residents of MHA group homes to see which staff members are interested in receiving the voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Lee.

Approximately 50 doses will be available the first week, with additional doses expected to become available each week after.

The administration of these vaccines will be led by Alex Wu who is a Pharmacist at Springfield Pharmacy.