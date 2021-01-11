COVID-19 vaccine available to area officers and firefighters in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine is available to first responders in Massachusetts as part of the distribution plan for the state.

According to the East Longmeadow Fire Chief, Paul Morrissette, the fire department and health department have started to vaccinate police officers and firefighters from East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Hampden, Wilbraham, Ludlow, Chicopee, and Palmer.

 More than 100 sites across the state are planning to offer the shots to first responders, many of which will serve those working in a particular community or region.

COVID-19 vaccine locations for first responders

