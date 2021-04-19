COVID-19 vaccine booster shots possibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden administration is already planning for possible COVID vaccine booster shots. It’s something that could be needed within a year.

Half of all U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, it’s another milestone is the vaccination process. But now experts say another dose may be necessary after you’re fully vaccinated.

People will likely need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within a year of getting fully vaccinated and may need annual shots to protect against the coronavirus. That’s what vaccine companies are saying after the CDC announced half of all U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna will make a third booster shot for its two-dose vaccine available to Americans by the fall. A third booster shot against the virus is not yet required, but health experts say it could provide additional immunity against COVID-19 variants that are beginning to spread to the U.S. from Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Pfizer’s CEO said a third dose will be likely, “the likely scenario is that there will likely be a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there will be an annual vaccination. But all of that needs to be confirmed.” Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

Moderna’s vaccine is more than 90% effective against the coronavirus six months after the second shot. The same is true of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

What remains unclear is how long immunity from the virus lasts. The decision whether a third dose is needed will be made by the CDC and FDA likely by the end of the summer.