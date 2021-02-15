COVID-19 vaccine buddy system warning for seniors

Mitzi Hansrote, right, 86, and Deanna Sutton, center, 83, check in before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. Government officials placed long-term care residents and staff among their top vaccination priorities after they authorized the emergency use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna in late 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who accompany individuals 75 or older residents in Massachusetts are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination locations.

Massachusetts implemented the buddy system on February 11 to offer caregivers the COVID-19 vaccine if accompanying a person 75 or older. Officials are reminding seniors to use caution with the COVID-19 vaccination buddy system.

In a news release sent to 22News from Office of the Pittsfield Mayor, the Pittsfield Police and mayor’s office have issued a warning to seniors related to online solicitation to be part of vaccine “buddy system.”

“This is deeply disturbing in so many ways. I want to remind our seniors that there are legitimate

and available resources on hand to help them if they need assistance. The City of Pittsfield is continuing to explore additional ways to support and address the needs of our seniors who may have challenges getting to the vaccination clinics, but for now, I encourage any senior who has questions to call the local Council on Aging for guidance and assistance.” said Mayor Linda Tyer.

Chief Michael Wynn, of the Pittsfield Police Department, notes that these solicitations may also

provide a window for other deceptive behavior.

“By communicating with these individuals, seniors may be opening themselves up to additional fraudulent activity,” Wynn says. “We know that once an elder is victimized to this kind of fraud, it’s not just one trip to the well for the offender.”

To make an appointment in Berkshire County, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org or call the Pittsfield Council on Aging at 413-499-9346.

If you are 75 and older and plan to attend a vaccination clinic by way of the vaccination buddy system, please only bring your caregiver or family member.

Do not make contact with individuals advertising (online or otherwise) their services to take you to a vaccination appointment.

Additionally, if you have been contacted by one of these individuals or have witnessed this type of activity, please contact your local council on aging for legitimate assistance.

To reach the Pittsfield Council on Aging, please call 413-499-9346.

Mass vaccination sites will vaccinate individuals accompanying 75+. Appointments needed.

Mass vaccination locations have the most appointments and update their schedules every Thursday. Mass vaccination locations include the vaccination site at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the DoubleTree in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Only one caregiver is permitted to schedule an appointment with each 75+ resident.

If a 75+ resident already has their first appointment booked, caregivers can schedule an appointment to receive their first dose when they accompany for the second dose appointment.

How to schedule a caregiver appointment for 75+ residents