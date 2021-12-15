COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Springfield Technology Park

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Walk-ins are welcome to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the Springfield Technology Park.

The vaccine clinic is located at 1 Federal Street in Springfield. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are being administered by Cataldo Ambulance Service.

The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays from 12 to 8 p.m. To reduce the wait time, register ahead at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo.

The FDA gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, if it’s been six months since their last shot. The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the U.S. for anyone younger than 18, either for initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It’s not yet clear if or when teens younger than 16 might need a third Pfizer dose.