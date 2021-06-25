COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Westfield State University Tuesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is the latest to join the White House’s vaccine initiative on college campuses.

As part of the pledge they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, June 29. Shots will be available in the University Hall’s multi-purpose room from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Appointments are required. You can book those on Curative’s website.

“Throughout the pandemic, Westfield State University has held the health and safety of the campus community and our host city as its top priority,” said Interim President Roy H. Saigo, Ph.D. “Our ‘Protect the Nest’ program on campus has provided a steady influence toward that end. We are proud to join our fellow institutions and respond to the government’s call to action in support of one another and the greater good so that we, as a nation, can put the pandemic behind us.”

Second shots will be administered on July 20th during the same times in the same location. Curative will run the clinic, which is open to all members of the Westfield State Campus community as well as residents of Westfield and surrounding towns.