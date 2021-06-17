COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at HCC Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Community College spokesman Chris Yurko, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for HCC students, faculty, and staff, and area residents. The two-dose Moderna vaccine as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

No appointment is needed at the clinic located at the HCC facility on 404 Jarvis Avenue.

The free “Stop the Spread” drive-through COVID-19 testing at HCC Parking in Lot M by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation through September 2021.