COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at HCC Friday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCC’s Center for Education & Simulation on Jarvis Avenue (Courtesy: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Community College spokesman Chris Yurko, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for HCC students, faculty, and staff, and area residents. The two-dose Moderna vaccine as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

No appointment is needed at the clinic located at the HCC facility on 404 Jarvis Avenue.

The free “Stop the Spread” drive-through COVID-19 testing at HCC Parking in Lot M by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation through September 2021.

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today