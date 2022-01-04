COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Chicopee Thursday

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The Holyoke Health Center is hosting the one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at RiverMills Center located at 5 W Main Street in Chicopee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with walk-ins 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is administering boosters, first dose, and second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

To make an appointment visit the Holyoke Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available at the RiverMills Center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through January. The tests are for city residents and employees.