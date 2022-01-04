COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Chicopee Thursday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The Holyoke Health Center is hosting the one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at RiverMills Center located at 5 W Main Street in Chicopee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with walk-ins 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is administering boosters, first dose, and second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

To make an appointment visit the Holyoke Health website.

COVID-19 testing is also available at the RiverMills Center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through January. The tests are for city residents and employees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus