COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Springfield Technical Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 Vaccination Day lived up to its name Saturday at Springfield Technical Community College.

STCC, in collaboration with Mercy Medical Center, provided the right combination of medical advice along with community spirit, attracting many families who received their first, second, or booster shots for protection against COVID-19.

This was an event that attracted attention by example. Community college student nurse Linda Norton told 22News she was pleased about receiving her booster shot.

“I’m excited to get my booster,” said Linda. “I’m working in the healthcare field, I plan on working there permanently, so being a student here, I want to make sure that I’m safe for my patients.”

While Cherelle Rudzic from Mercy Medical Center added, “That makes me feel great. They’ve done an amazing job considering, and we assisted them. And we’re glad to be here getting folks vaccinated.”

A range of social service agencies participated, but the biggest gathering occurred at the Mercy Medical Center tent, where people of all ages were receiving their COVID-19 shots.