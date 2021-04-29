COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springfield open Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Behavioral Health Network will host a Moderna vaccine clinic at 417 Liberty Street in Springfield Friday.

To register for the Behavioral Health Network COVID-19 vaccine at the Liberty Street location, you must live, work, or study in the City of Springfield. BHN is administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 30 and May 5.

Second doses will be scheduled for May 26 and June 2 at the same location.

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. The researchers compiled the data from the Centers for Disease Control’s V-safe surveillance system, which reports side effects to a variety of vaccines, including the new COVID-19 vaccines. Women and younger people tend to experience more side effects from vaccines generally.