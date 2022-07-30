WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday for anyone over the age of 6 months.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the West Springfield Council of Aging at 118 Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Behavioral Health Network and the Gandara Center will be working with the health department to provide staffing for the event.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available. Flu shots will also be available at the clinic for anyone ages 2 and older.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged for anyone looking to attend. However, walk-ins will be welcomed.