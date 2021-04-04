COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to increase Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, even more people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

This is the last phase before vaccinations open to the general population.

The people eligible will be those with an increased risk of severe illness for the virus. Prior to this next phase, people needed two or more conditions to meet that vaccine requirement, however, this new stage opens it up to anyone sixteen and older with one of these medical conditions. Click here for a list of those conditions.

“We recommend it. And we’ve had each a different vaccine to boot. He’s had the Pfizer, I’ve had the Moderna and neither one of us have had issues,” Ray and Doris Leduc from Enfield told 22News. “There are so many things that we missed out on last year that we don’t want to miss out on this year.”

Vaccination will open for the general population on April 19. Click here for information on how to pre-register.