COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy continues to be nationwide problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a trend we continue to see: COVID-19 cases going up statewide. The CDC now recommending everyone in the state to wear a mask indoors.

Nearly 65 percent of Massachusetts is now fully vaccinated, compared to 51 percent of the United States as a whole. Vaccine hesitancy continues to be seen coast to coast.

Massachusetts is averaging a vaccine hesitancy rate between 4 and 5 percent. That remains low compared to the rest of the country. In fact, the northeast is averaging a hesitancy rate between 4 and 11 percent. It’s areas in the south and west that are seeing rates above 20 percent.

Brian McDonald of Springfield told 22News, “No hesitancy on the part of my wife and myself. We both got our vaccinations as soon as we were eligible. Fortunately, we are both old so our eligibility came up early in the process.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control are now recommending that people wear masks indoors in all 14 counties in Massachusetts. Despite the entire state with high transmission rates, Gov. Charlie Baker still has no plans to revisit mask mandates.