MAP: COVID-19 vaccine sites for all phase 1 recipients

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – View the map of COVID-19 vaccine locations with contact details and sign-up information for individuals currently eligible to be vaccinated. Sites will be added in the coming weeks and appointments will be released on a rolling basis. Individuals will need to provide proof of their eligibility at the site.

Vaccine Eligibility in Phase I

Please check all eligibility requirements below and sign up for your appointment in advance using the link or phone number included in the site location’s details. Please note, the vaccine requires two doses. You must receive the same vaccine for doses one and two, and therefore you must receive both doses at the same site location.

Eligibility requirements

The vaccination locations below are available only to those within active and eligible priority groups as a part of the Massachusetts vaccine distribution timeline. Individuals must present proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine.

COVID facing health care workers

Please bring one of the following forms of ID:

For licensed health care professionals, current Massachusetts professional license

Employer-issued photo ID card that includes your name and title

Letter from employer stating you are a current employee AND state photo identification or license

state photo identification or license Recent paystub AND a state photo identification or license

First Responders

Congregate Providers

Acceptable forms of Identification for congregate care providers can be found here.

Long term care facility staff and residents

Long term care facility staff and residents can receive vaccines, regardless of whether COVID-19 facing or not. They continue to receive vaccinations through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program and should consult their facility employer about vaccination plans.

Learn more: Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance | Mass.gov

Find a location to get vaccinated if eligible

Vaccine locations for eligible and active priority groups and phases.

Click the icon in the top left with the arrow to view a list of locations

Click on a map pin for hours, contact information, and sign up details

Map Legend:

Red star: Mass Vaccination Sites are high throughput, large venue site

Mass Vaccination Sites are high throughput, large venue site Green star: General Vaccination Sites

When scheduling an appointment for your second dose, please be sure you are scheduling through the same vaccination site as your first dose and follow their process for signing up for dose two.