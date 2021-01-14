COVID-19 vaccine locations for individuals currently eligible to be vaccinated

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – View the map of COVID-19 vaccine locations with contact details and sign-up information for individuals currently eligible to be vaccinated. Sites will be added in the coming weeks and appointments will be released on a rolling basis. Individuals will need to provide proof of their eligibility at the site.

MAP: COVID-19 vaccine sites for all phase 1 recipients

Vaccine Eligibility in Phase I

Please check all eligibility requirements below and sign up for your appointment in advance using the link or phone number included in the site location’s details. Please note, the vaccine requires two doses. You must receive the same vaccine for doses one and two, and therefore you must receive both doses at the same site location.

Graphic showing COVID Vaccination Phase 1 Timing by Priority Group: As of the 2nd week of January: COVID-facing health care workers, all long-term care facilities, first responders and congregate care are underway

Eligibility requirements

The vaccination locations below are available only to those within active and eligible priority groups as a part of the Massachusetts vaccine distribution timeline. Individuals must present proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine.

COVID facing health care workers

Please bring one of the following forms of ID:

  • For licensed health care professionals, current Massachusetts professional license
  • Employer-issued photo ID card that includes your name and title
  • Letter from employer stating you are a current employee AND state photo identification or license
  • Recent paystub AND a state photo identification or license

First Responders

Congregate Providers

Long term care facility staff and residents

Find a location to get vaccinated if eligible

Vaccine locations for eligible and active priority groups and phases.

  • Click the icon in the top left with the arrow to view a list of locations
  • Click on a map pin for hours, contact information, and sign up details

Map Legend:

  • Red star: Mass Vaccination Sites are high throughput, large venue site
  • Green star: General Vaccination Sites 

When scheduling an appointment for your second dose, please be sure you are scheduling through the same vaccination site as your first dose and follow their process for signing up for dose two.

