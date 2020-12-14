COVID-19 vaccine making its way to western Massachusetts

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have officially been distributed.

The vaccine will be delivered on planes to UPS and FedEx distribution sites all across the country. These planes will be coming into the UPS hub at Bradley International Airport.

22News has been at the airport since about 9:00 a.m. Monday and haven’t seen any UPS or FedEx planes arrive during that time, and an airport spokesperson told 22News she did not know the exact timing of when the shipments would arrive.

As for who gets this vaccine first once it’s here, Massachusetts hospitals and long-term care facilities are slated to receive the first shipments. Massachusetts is getting 60,000 doses in the first week, so that’s only 30,000 vaccinations since each vaccine requires two doses that are administered about a month apart. It then takes 6 weeks for the vaccine to fully kick in and offer full protection.

It is expected that 300,000 doses are to be delivered to the state by the end of December. The FDA is expected to authorize the Moderna vaccine later this week.